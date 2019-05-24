Emaciated horse's owner sought after animal abandoned in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A starving horse was found Thursday in northwest Houston.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 said the horse was tied up to a post and abandoned in the Acres Homes area. The sorrel, or chestnut-colored stallion, was abandoned for a week, deputies said. Residents believe the horse may have been abandoned for closer to a month.

The male horse was taken in for care by the Houston SPCA and will be treated for malnutrition and a maggot infestation in a foot wound. There is also a sore on his leg.

Anyone with information about the horse is asked to call deputies at 832-927-1633.

The Houston SPCA and Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 need your help in finding the... Posted by Houston SPCA on Thursday, May 23, 2019

