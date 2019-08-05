Drivers stop traffic, perform 'burn-out' stunts while setting off fireworks in Galleria area

HOUSTON - A group shut down the intersection of Sage and Westheimer roads to perform "burn-outs" stunts while setting off fireworks.

The issue is causing concern for residents in the area.

What happened?

Approximately 50 vehicles blocked the intersection of Westheimer and Sage roads in the Galleria area Sunday morning, in what's being described as a flash mob car show, equipped with pyrotechnics, that caused lots of concern.

KPRC2 viewers reported the apparent stunt began at 1:30 a.m. and lasted about 10 minutes. The video showed sports cars doing donuts and fireworks igniting steps away from crowds of people.

There were no reports of any injuries, but Houston police confirmed there were many reports of damaged vehicles.

It was unclear who was behind the stunt. Police are investigating.

Concerns about public safety

Neighbors told KPRC2 the act bothered them.

"That's so dangerous," said Shahab Javanshir, adding the intersection is heavily used by pedestrians.

"I see a lot of people always walking around here," Javanshir added.

While the Galleria Mall was closed, area bars and clubs were not. The area is not only a popular destination for nightlife, but it's also a tourist attraction.

"They might have tourists out. We have a lot of tourists here in the city, so it's ridiculous," said Amanda Wooten.

