Distraught woman stabs herself in dumpster due to shame of sexual assault, police say

HOUSTON - A 20-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted Sunday climbed into a dumpster near Hobby Airport and attempted to kill herself, according to Houston police.

The woman said she was approached by a man at the washateria of an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Morley Street around 11 p.m. Police said the man and woman talked for a while before leaving and going to a vacant apartment.

Once inside the apartment, the woman told police that she was sexually assaulted.

When she got away, the woman told police she walked to the 8300 block of Broadway Street, climbed in a dumpster and repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck because she was so distraught from the assault.

After stabbing herself, the woman climbed out of the dumpster and collapsed nearby.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

