MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS - A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting Friday, according to authorities.

The officer fired his weapon and hit a person in the 14300 block of Stagecoach Road around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

The deputy involved in the shooting is OK, and the person who was shot is in unknown condition.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.

