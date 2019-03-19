LIVE STREAM: Deer Park blaze intensifies overnight

DEER PARK, Texas - A fire that has been burning for nearly 48 hours in Deer Park intensified overnight.

Officials said it was tough to fight the flames overnight due to a temporary reduction of water pressure, and the blaze spread to two more tanks bringing the total to eight.

However, water pressure was restored Tuesday morning and emergency workers have resumed their battle against this massive petrochemical fire.

Sky2 footage shows the flames raging throughout the chemical storage facility, shooting hundreds of feet into the air followed by a thick plume of black smoke that can be seen in areas across the city.

Workers from the plant told KPRC2 that additional resources have been contracted to assist in the battle against the blaze.

The new resources are expected to be operational by 8 a.m. Tuesday. The additional resources will utilize foam and water in the fight against the fire.

At last check, air monitoring shows readings below hazardous levels, but one thing is clear this firefight is far from over.

