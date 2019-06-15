Deadly plane crash reported near Huntsville, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A plane crash was reported in Huntsville, the Walker County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning.

The crash was reported in the 2600 block of Highway 19. The Texas Department of Transportation said a male pilot was removed from the plane and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A female passenger was reported dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is the lead investigating agency, DPS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.