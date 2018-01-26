Darian Ward resigns as Mayor Turner's press secretary

HOUSTON - In a surprise Friday afternoon announcement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed he has accepted the resignation of embattled Press Secretary Darian Ward.

For weeks, Ward had been the center of stories by Channel 2 Investigates, exposing her misuse of city resources for her own personal production company.

The city suspended Ward without pay for 10 days in December after an internal inspection revealed more than 5,000 pages consisting of over 2,000 emails clearly showing Ward pursuing reality show production deals in New York and Los Angeles, using her city email account.

Channel 2 Investigates was first to report that Ward's activities triggered a review by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's office.

Reaction was swift from Houston City Council members following Turner's announcement.

"I think that is the appropriate thing to do," Council Member Greg Travis said. "I don't know why it took so long and they drug the city through this."

Fellow Council Member Mike Knox said, "I think the mayor accepting her resignation is a positive thing for the city of Houston."

It is important to note that Turner supported Ward and stood by the original suspension without pay.

On Tuesday, Turner told Channel 2's Keith Garvin, "If people disagree with that, I respect their right to disagree. I respect their right. But, for now, I'm the mayor of the city of Houston. I looked at it like I will look at all cases. I'm the one who signed the letter saying 'You violate policy' and I'm the one who determined what I thought the appropriate penalty was."

Council Member Travis said Ward should do more.

READ: New Darian Ward emails released

"I think she should reimburse the city," Travis said.

In the resignation announcement, Turner also announced former KPRC2 reporter Mary Benton as interim press secretary.

Turner's full statement:

“Darian Ward served the city as a key communicator for many years and has our thanks for working in public service,” the mayor said. “I hope she is successful in her next endeavors.”

After working as a news reporter for KPRC (Channel 2) for 20 years, Mary Benton has served the public since 2014 as a communications director, manager and aide at Harris County government agencies. She is experienced in media relations, community outreach, crisis management, intergovernmental relations and strategic media engagements.

“The addition of Mary Benton to our team brings even more experience and expertise to our work of keeping Houstonians informed about their government’s many actions on their behalf, such as reducing flooding, restoring the city’s financial health, leveraging our status as a welcoming community that is the nation’s most diverse, and much, much more."

