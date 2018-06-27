Danny Bible faces execution for 1979 rape, murder

HOUSTON - A 66-year-old man on death row for the icepick slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Houston in 1979 is set for execution Wednesday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said a judge signed an order in March setting Danny Bible for lethal injection in Huntsville.

Bible faces execution for killing Inez Deaton. Evidence showed she went to his house in Houston to use a telephone and later was found stabbed 11 times, raped and dumped on the bank of a bayou.

Deaton, 20, was married and the mother of a two-year-old girl, and was best friends with Bible’s cousin, according to prosecutors.

Her killing went unsolved for nearly two decades until his arrest in Fort Myers, Florida, for a Louisiana rape.

He told authorities about killing Deaton in Houston and a woman and her baby west of Fort Worth in North Texas. Records show he's confessed to four killings, including three homicides on the same day: the 1983 rape and murder of Pam Hudgins and the double murder of Tracy Powers and her four-month-old son, Justin.

"Some criminals’ actions are so heinous, they earn the label ‘worst of the worst," Ogg said. "The jury who listened to the facts and saw the evidence of the crimes Danny Bible committed clearly reached that conclusion by sentencing him to death."

A Harris County Jury convicted Bible of capital murder in 2003 and sentenced him to death.

