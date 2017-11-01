24 Texas Dairy Queens closing after franchise company files for bankruptcy

HOUSTON - A Dairy Queen franchise company with 70 locations across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma has filed for bankruptcy.

The company, Vasari LLC, has about 900 employees, according to the court filing.

So far, 29 Dairy Queen locations have closed, including 24 in Texas, three in Oklahoma and two in New Mexico.

The closest Texas location run by the company is in Conroe on 1612 North Frazier Street.

