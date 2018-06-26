Cypress teen crushed by tree at Boy Scout camp in Georgia

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy from Cypress was killed Monday when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp, authorities said.

Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets Monday that the incident occurred at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County. Powerful storms rolled through the area around 4 p.m., forcing campers to take shelter in their tents. The severe thunderstorms downed multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy's tent and crushing him.

"Trees were felled by the wind. A tree did unfortunately fall on one of the campers and the camper is deceased. There was severe blunt force trauma to his head and chest," Alexander said. "He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together."

The victim, who has not been identified, was one of dozens of Boy Scouts from the southeast region visiting the camp for a week-long summer scout jamboree.

Authorities said heavy winds and rain quickly swept through the area toppling nearly 60 trees on the 1,300-acre camp.

"This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family," The president for the Atlanta-area Council of Boy Scouts Tracy Techau said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers."

Bert Adams Camp is in Covington, Georgia, about 35 miles east of Atlanta. Officials said the incident happened on the southern end of the campus.

Local meteorologist said wind gusts reached between 40 and 50 mph during the storm. However, the area was never under a severe thunderstorm warning.

KPRC/ AP 2018