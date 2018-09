CYPRESS, Texas - A former Cypress Springs High School teacher has been sentenced to eight years in prison for having an improper relationship with a then-15-year-old student.

A Harris County judge delivered 24-year-old Michelle Schiffer's punishment Thursday night.

Court records show Schiffer admitted to having sex and smoking marijuana with the student in her vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.