Crystal Beach community starts petition to end 'Go Topless' event after chaotic weekend

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas - Hundreds of 911 calls, dozens of arrests and at least 18 major accidents were racked up during a wild weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula for “Go Topless” Jeep Weekend.

Some business owners like Russel Standridge said he didn't mind the commotion and that business was booming over the weekend. He even had special merchandise made for the event.

"Our business was tremendous. All the business owners I talked to said they had a great weekend," Standridge said. "You're going to have a few bad apples in any bunch that's going to create havoc."

However, not everyone agrees that the weekend should continue.

The chaos and recklessness of the weekend left many residents of the Crystal Beach community up in arms, so much so that a petition has been started to end the annual event.

Daniel Wilson started the petition on Change.org writing that the event “has become more and more dangerous over the years. It has become a danger for the people attending and for the residents of Crystal Beach.”

“The blatant irresponsibility and gross negligence of the partygoers have pushed this event over the edge and allowed it to become a deadly event,” Wilson wrote in the petition. “Let's unite to end this reckless event.”

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, they had to call in the Texas Department of Public Safety as a backup and, at one point, LifeFlight was being used as a regular ambulance because there were no emergency vehicles left to respond to calls.

Wilson wrote that he reached out to the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in an effort to get their support in ending the “Go Topless” weekend.

According to Wilson, the chamber of commerce responded that it was working with “county and state agencies to see what can be done by law to help alleviate issues of this nature."

KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez spoke with Brenda Flanagan, the president of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, who said they are working on coming up with a plan for next year.

"People are going to come," Flanagan said. "Bolivar residents will be working together along with businesses, county and state officials to try to come up with a plan that's for the best for the Bolivar Peninsula."

The petition has a goal of 15,000 signatures and has already reached over 10,000.

