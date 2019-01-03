Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker near San Luis Pass

HOUSTON - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 49-year-old man who went missing while kayaking near San Luis Pass.
Authorities said Charles Ferguson was last seen in a green kayak.
Ferguson was wearing a white shirt.
Authorities said Ferguson's wife called and reported him missing after he didn't contact her Wednesday.
Ferguson's truck was found locked, but without the kayak.
A helicopter and several boats were being used in the search.
Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4853.
