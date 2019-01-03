Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker near San Luis Pass

An undated photo of missing kayaker Charles Ferguson.

HOUSTON - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 49-year-old man who went missing while kayaking near San Luis Pass.

Authorities said Charles Ferguson was last seen in a green kayak.

Ferguson was wearing a white shirt.

Authorities said Ferguson's wife called and reported him missing after he didn't contact her Wednesday.

Ferguson's truck was found locked, but without the kayak.

A helicopter and several boats were being used in the search.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4853.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.