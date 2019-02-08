Child found sleeping in car after father shot to death

An investigator carries a young girl to a vehicle after authorities said she was found sleeping in a car next to where her father fell after being shot and killed in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Feb. 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - A young girl was found in the back seat of a car Thursday, next to where her father was shot and killed in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 11:50 p.m. at The Champions Townhomes on the Green neighborhood at Veterans Memorial Drive and Greens Road.

“A neighbor heard a gunshot fired and deputies responded,” said Sgt. Dennis Wollford, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide division.

Deputies said they found a man shot in the head dead lying next to a car in the parking lot.

“Upon checking the vehicle, it was determined that a small child was inside the vehicle,” Wollford said.

The toddler, who is about 2 years old, was sleeping in the backseat. She was not injured.

Investigators said the search is on for the gunman.

Deputies said the girl was taken to a Child Protective Services office, where her grandmother was expected to pick her up. They believe the girl’s mother may be out of town.

