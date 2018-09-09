Chelsi Smith, Miss Universe 1995 from Texas, dies at age 45

HOUSTON - Chelsi Smith, Miss Universe 1995 and the first African-American to win Miss Texas, has died at the age of 45, according to reports.
Smith, a Deer Park native, lost her battle with cancer Saturday. Her official website lists the dates of her birth and her death in white lettering over a black background, but it offers no other details.
"You were my friend and a light. I love and will miss you more then [sic] you will never [sic] know," said friend and runner-up Shanna Moakler on Twitter.
