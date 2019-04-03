Charges dropped against Chauna Thompson in John Hernandez case

HOUSTON - Charges are being dropped against Chauna Thompson, the former Harris County deputy who was due to stand trial later this month in the death of John Hernandez, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were each charged with murder in connection with the fatal confrontation outside a Denny’s restaurant in the Crosby area May 2017.

Investigators said Terry Thomspon confronted Hernandez outside the restaurant after noticing him urinating in the parking lot. The confrontation escalated to a fight, during which Terry Thompson placed Hernandez in a chokehold. A video showed Chanua Thompson holding Hernandez’s arms down while Terry Thompson laid on top of him.

Hernandez died days later.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said that they cannot show that Chauna Thompson had intended to injure or kill Hernandez, saying that she was not at the scene from the beginning of the confrontation. They said she performed CPR on Hernandez, which showed she was trying to save him.

VIDEO: Prosecutor talks about the dismissal of charges against Chauna Thompson

"We've had more than eight lawyers look at the case, reviewing the records and transcript to see if there was some way we could bring a valid criminal case against her with sufficient evidence that we believe we could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, because that's ultimately our burden to do," said Tom Berg, first assistant Harris County District Attorney. "We have to acknowledge that we can't."

Berg said that prosecutors aren't saying that they believe Chauna Thompson is void of responsibility in the case, and the civil case against the Thompsons can proceed.

"We're not finding her innocent by any stretch of the imagination, but we can't go forward in a criminal case," Berg said.

"We have to see justice, and sometimes justice, for us, is disappointment," Berg added.

Chauna Thompson was fired from the Harris County Sheriff's Office three months after the fight. Sherrif's Office officials said that an appeal of her termination is being reviewed by the Civil Service Commission.

Terry Thompson was convicted of murder in November and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Chauna Thompson’s trial was scheduled to begin in late April.

