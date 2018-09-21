Channel 2 Investigates: 6 crashes in 5 years at same railroad crossing

A look at the railroad crossing at US 90 and Cravens Road after a crash between an 18-wheeeler and an Amtrak train on Sept. 21, 2018.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A tractor-trailer and an Amtrak train collided Friday at a railroad crossing in Missouri City.

The crash was reported around 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cravens Road and U.S. 90.

Channel 2 Investigates has been looking into other crashes at this intersection and our investigative team found some startling information.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration's Office of Safety Analysis, there has been an accident at this railroad crossing -- U.S. 90 and Cravens Road in Missouri City -- every year since 2014.

Here are the dates of those crashes:

Sept. 21, 2018

Sept. 13, 2017

Nov. 11, 2016

Aug. 5, 2016

Oct. 14, 2015

Dec. 8, 2014

2013 - None

Oc. 20, 2012

