Conroe priest indicted in 2 of 4 child sexual abuse cases

Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is escorted through a corridor by law enforcement officials in Conroe, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - A Conroe priest who has been accused in four child sexual abuse cases was indicted Thursday in two of the cases.

Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez has been charged with four counts of indecency with a child. Montgomery County prosecutors said a grand jury indicted him on two of the four counts Thursday and that the two other cases are pending.

La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September. Investigators said he abused a girl and a boy while he was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe from the late '90s to the early 2000s.

The priest has been free on bond since his arrest and has denied all charges.

La Rosa-Lopez has since been removed from the ministry.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 13.

