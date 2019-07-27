By the numbers: Texas ranks 5th highest for dependence on property taxes

The skyline of Houston is seen in this undated file image.

Texas finished fifth in a Tax Foundation ranking of states that rely the most on property taxes as a share of state and local taxes.

That percentage for property tax reliance in Texas amounted to 43.8%, according to the foundation’s numbers.

Property taxes in the U.S. as a whole made up 31.5% of the total state and local tax revenues collected in fiscal year 2016, according to the Tax Foundation. And property taxes made up the largest share of state tax revenues in 26 states, the study said.

States that generate lower levels of property tax revenues rely more heavily on sales taxes, business taxes, excise taxes and other levies, according to the Tax Foundation.

