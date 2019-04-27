Burglars butt-dial 911 while breaking into Best Buy, police say

Best Buy burglary suspects butt-dialed police, then lead them on a 40-minute chase, ending on Los Angeles Street, police say.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A suspect butt-dailed 911 while breaking into a Best Buy in Sugar Land, police said.

Police were called around 3 a.m. by a cellphone, but no one was responding on the other end. When officials pinged the cellphone's location, officers determined the call was coming from a Best Buy, police said.

Shortly thereafter, the department received a burglary alarm from that same store, officials said.

After arriving at the scene, police said the three burglars left the scene and led police on a 40-minute chase.

The chase ended in northeast Houston when the men bailed out of the getaway truck and ran along the bayou on Los Angeles Street near the North Loop.

Officers used a helicopter and K-9 officers to locate two of the three men.

VIDEO: Police give update after search for burglary suspects who butt-dialed 911

