Brothers whose bodies were found burned in pickup were shot, police say

Crime scene tape blocks a north Houston street on April 15, 2018, after bodies were found inside a burning pickup.

HOUSTON - Two men whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition in a pickup earlier this month were shot several times, police said.

Houston police said the bodies of Jose Martinez, 33, and his brother, Javier Martinez, 23, of Falcon Heights, Texas, were found the morning of April 15 in the back seat of the truck after firefighters responded to reports of a grass fire on Winfrey Lane in north Houston.

Police said Thursday that an autopsy revealed both men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine who shot the men.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



