2 bodies burned beyond recognition found in truck across from elementary school, police say

HOUSTON - Houston homicide detectives are working to learn the identity of two people burned beyond recognition in the back of a truck early Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department was initially called around 2:45 a.m. to the area of Winfrey Lane and John Alber Road on a report of a grass fire, officials said. Firefighters called investigators when the scene was discovered.

The two people in the back seat of the pickup truck were only identified as adult-sized, police said. Their bodies were so badly burned that investigators could not determine their gender.

The scene is located across from Barrick Elementary School.

Police sai they are working to learn the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Houston arson investigators also responded to the scene.

HPD Homicide investigating discovery of two deceased persons in a pickup truck after @HoustonFire personnel extinguished a vehicle fire at 800 John Alber Road. Incident reported about 3:30 a.m. today #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 15, 2018

