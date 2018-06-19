Breaking down Dollar Dog Night at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - Hot dog lovers will be filling Minute Maid Park Tuesday night for this year's kick off of a beloved park tradition that -- quite frankly -- has many fans' mouths watering.

PHOTOS: A behind-the-scenes look at Dollar Dog Night at Minute Maid Park

It is Dollar Dog Night -- where employees prepare tens of thousands of hot dogs to be sold to hungry fans. Chef Jimmy Coatsworth has worked the kitchen for 22 years.

"The way some of these people buy, it's like they're there for just the hot dogs," Coatsworth said.

It takes weeks of preparation for an all-beef Nolan Ryan hot dog with unlimited toppings. For each average Dollar Dog Night, officials expect to sell 33,000 dogs. On this first Tuesday, officials are hoping to sell 38,000.

"It's an organized chaos, and it's not really made for everybody," Coatsworth said.

Coatsworth loves what he does. Tuesday he helped prep thousands of hot dogs and buns.

"That's a lot of hot dogs," Coatsworth said. "I want everyone to have a good time, and I want to see everybody with memories and experiences."

Memories the fans will relish. Tuesday's game starts at 7:10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

38,000 -- the number of hot dogs officials hope to sell on the first Dollar Dog Night of the season. Typically these Tuesdays sell 33,000.

13 - The number of laps around the warning track the hot dogs would make if laid horizontally.

1.5 -- The average number of hot dogs per fan, according to officials. How many would you eat? What would you top it with?

4,750 -- The number of pounds of ketchup, that is projected to be used today if the park sells its expected 38,000 all-beef Nolan Ryan franks.

2,375 -- The number of pounds of mustard.

3,562 -- The number of pounds of relish.

50 -- The number of extra staff brought it to help with the rush during this event.

30 -- The number of places you'll be able to buy them.

4 -- The number of hot dogs you'll be able to buy each time--but you can go up to the concession stands an unlimited amount of times.

