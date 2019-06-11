Brad 'Scarface' Jordan running for seat in Houston City Council

HOUSTON - Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat.

Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up.

The 48-year-old lived in the city's South Acres neighborhood and is now motivated to address certain issues such as juvenile crime, infrastructure, job creation, job training programs for the underemployed and unemployed and public safety.

"I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from," Jordan said. "This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it."

Jordan is the chairman of a nonprofit organization, The Positive Purpose Movement, that focuses on creating a space for education, enrichment and empowerment for those in the underrepresented communities. The organization's goal is to help those residents become productive citizens.

In 2018, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins declared June 26 as Brad "Scarface" Jordan Day to recognize his charitable work in the community.

