Rapper Scarface honored with proclamation day

HOUSTON - Rap legend Scarface was honored by the city of Houston with a proclamation on Tuesday.

Brad Terrence Jordan, known as Scarface, grew up in Houston and was once a member of the Geto Boys group. Mayor Sylvester Turner and city council members were joined by the NAACP for the proclamation.

Turner said June 26, 2018, is officially declared at Scarface Day in Houston.

"Therefore I, Sylvester Turner, mayor of (the) city of Houston, hereby proudly proclaim June 26, 2018, as Brad 'Scarface' Jordan Day in Houston, Texas," Turner said.

Jordan thanked his mother for making him the man he is today.

"You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan. I've done a lot of music, you know. I've done a lot of speaking of social ... words that take place in our community," Jordan said. "That Scarface has turned into Brad Jordan. I really want to let y'all know that I'm getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that's the most important thing to me right now."

