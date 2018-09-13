Bond conditions set for ex-HISD gym teacher accused of fondling 7-year-old female student

Bond conditions were set Thursday for Bradley Reynolds, Jr., a former Houston Independent School District gym teacher who is accused of fondling a 7-year-old female student.

Bradley Reynolds, Jr. is accused of fondling a 7-year-old female student in early 2015.

The child, who is now 10 years old, told her mother last year that when she attended Bruce Elementary School in January 2015, Reynolds would touch her on her genital areas, according to court records.

The sexual assault began when the child was 7 years old, according to court records.

The child told her mother that Reynolds would make her lay down on a couch in his office and rub his body against her and told her not to tell anyone, according to court documents.

Reynolds was ordered by a judge to stay away from children, that he cannot be in an area where children gather by 1,000 feet, cannot use the internet and cannot have a smartphone that can access the internet.

He faces charges of improper relations with a student and indecency with a child with sexual contact. He had previously posted his $50,000 bond.

His attorney, Rand Mintzer, said Reynolds Jr. is looking forward to the court process moving forward so he is able to clear his name. Mintzer said Reynolds denies the accusations against him.

