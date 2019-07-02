Body recovered at scene of San Jacinto River boat crash

Authorities found a body Tuesday near the site of a boat crash where two people where injured and one person went missing.

HOUSTON - A body was recovered Tuesday where a boater went missing after a crash on the San Jacinto River that happened over the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the body is believed to be that of a man who went overboard Sunday when a boat hit a bulkhead at full speed near 18908 Sandridge Court.

Medical examiners will confirm the identity of the body.

Breaking: A deceased body has been located in the San Jacinto River. Believed to be the adult male that went overboard prior to the recent boat crash. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine identification. Captain Minter w @TPWDparks is at the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/vNmV7OTTk9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 2, 2019

Two other people were injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed the boat speeding down the river just before the crash.

The driver of the boat will likely face charges, prosecutors said.

This story is developing.

