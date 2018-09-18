Beyonce, Jay-Z surprise Galveston teen with $100,000 college scholarship at Houston concert

HOUSTON - Houston's own Beyonce gave back in a big way during Sunday night's On The Run II concert at NRG Stadium.

Galveston teenager, Alezae U., got the surprise of a lifetime when she was awarded a $100,000 college scholarship from Beyonce and Jay-Z through their charitable organizations, BeyGOOD and The Shawn Carter Foundation.

The power couple announced they would award scholarships to exceptional high school seniors in the final 11 stops of their world tour.

Alezae U., was nominated by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston. The group had her write an essay for a college scholarship, but did not tell her who was giving the money or how much.

On Sunday, she thought she was going for pizza and bowling when she ended up in front of NRG Stadium and was handed a concert T-shirt.

"I was confused and shocked," the Ball High School student told Channel 2 News.

Little did she know the surprise would continue when before the Carters took the stage, DJ Khaled announced she was the winner of the scholarship.

"I was so happy, I was jumping around excited," she said.

Alezae got to meet the couple for a picture after the show.

" She gave me a hug and said 'congratulations.' I said thank you and I started crying," she said.

Alezae said she grateful to the Johnny Mitchell Boys and Girls Club where she's been a member for six years.

And she's also grateful to her world-famous benefactors.

"Thank you Carters!" she said.

Thanks to the scholarship, she will be the first in her family to attend college. Alezae plans to attend Texas State University next year and major in forensic science, eventually obtaining a master's degree to work as a pathologist.

