Best drinks in America? Houston bar among Esquire's best bars

iStock/Soubrette

HOUSTON - If you live in or are visiting Houston anytime soon, then you might want to cool off with one of America's best bars, according to Esquire.

Better Luck Tomorrow was listed with several other bars across the county as the best of the best from drinks to food.

Take a closer look at Better Luck Tomorrow:

Where is the bar located?

This neighborhood bar is located in the Greater Heights area at 5444 Yale St.

What's the best drink to order?

The Esquire suggested the Salty Cat. The drink was mentioned and recommended several times on Yelp. The Salty Cat is a combination of gin, grapefruit and salted fruit, all for $10. The drink is basically a Salty Dog but with a twist.

What's the best food to order?

The Party Melt was mentioned multiple times on Yelp by guests. The Esquire also pointed out that the BLT was characterized as a patty melt.

How does the bar rate on Yelp?

Better Than Tomorrow is rated a 4 out of 5.

What are the business hours?

The bar is opened seven days a week: From Monday through Friday, the bar opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 2 a.m. On weekends, the bar opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 2 a.m., but keep in mind the kitchen closes at midnight. The bar offers brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

