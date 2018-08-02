Behind-the-scenes look at Big River Waterpark in New Caney

A look at the Big Texas Waterpark in New Caney on Aug. 2, 2018.

NEW CANEY, Texas - We took a behind-the-scenes look at the eagerly-awaited Big Rivers Waterpark inside of Grand Texas Theme Parks in New Caney.

The owner, Monty Galland, said the project has been a big undertaking but will, hopefully, be worth the wait.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Grand Texas was not built nearly as fast as I’d like it to be built," Galland said. “We want to make sure that when we open, we have a great product."

The water slides aren’t quite ready for water and construction crews are still working on the ropes course.

PHOTOS: Grand Texas Water Park

Galland said that the target date to open was originally June 29, but Mother Nature had other plans and the rainy weather set back construction crews.

VIDEO: Taking a tour of Grand Texas Water Park's kiddie playground

Since then, Galland said that they have been working to make up for lost time.

KPRC got an inside look at the proposed lazy river, interactive gator splash, Hatchling Hill and zip lines.

VIDEO: Inside look at Grand Texas Water Park's maze

“We’ve got the longest zip lines in Houston," Galland said.

Beer gardens, food vendors, bumper boats and a petting zoo at Gator Bayou Adventure Park will eventually be open year-round.

Galland said that he is hesitant to give a target date but hopes that it will be in the 30-day range.

“It’s really unlike (any) facility in Houston, now or ever," Galland said.

If you have previously purchased the 365 Pass, the owner said that the pass is still valid and will be valid upon opening. The 365 Pass is NOT a season pass; it is valid for 365 days upon activation. This means once your pass has been activated, it can be used all year-round at Gator Bayou Adventure Park, as well as next year's Big Rivers Waterpark season.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.