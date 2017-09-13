Baytown realtor's ex-husband confesses to strangling her, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas - The ex-husband of a 37-year-old Baytown woman appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with murder.

Steven McDowell, 44, was charged in the death of 37-year-old Crystal McDowell.

Deputies said Steven McDowell confessed that he strangled his ex-wife while their children were in another room at their home. He told officials that they were living together.

He appeared to be crying near the end of his court appearance.

Chambers County sheriff’s detectives and Texas Rangers said they found Crystal McDowell's body in a wooded area not far from her home. Officials said the realtor was last seen in Baytown on Aug. 25.

Crystal McDowell's children were placed with a relative on the mother's side of family.

Steven McDowell bond was set at $500,000.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story attributed prosecutors for the confession. The above article has been corrected.

