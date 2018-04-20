Barbara Bush's public viewing expected to draw thousands

Mourners line up at Second Baptist Church in Houston on April 20, 2018, before being taken to the public viewing for former first lady Barbara Bush.

HOUSTON - Thousands of people are expected Friday for the public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

The casket of the matriarch of the Bush dynasty arrived at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church off Woodway Drive about 5 a.m. She will lay in repose there from noon until midnight.

KPRC The casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is displayed at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on April 20, 2018.

Mourners will first lineup at nearby Second Baptist Church, where they will undergo a security screening before boarding METRO buses. Those buses will shuttle about 2,000 people an hour along the 3-mile route to the viewing.

Only people who are aboard the buses will be allowed to enter the church, authorities said. No foot traffic will be permitted.

Authorities said no backpacks, large bags or weapons are allowed, and photography is prohibited.

VIDEO: Security tightened ahead of Barbara Bush's viewing

"Treat this as if you're going to a sporting event or to an airport," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Authorities said Woodway Drive from Chimney Rock Road to South Post Oak Lane will close to most traffic between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Drivers should expect heavy traffic, and should avoid the area, authorities said.

Even stricter traffic closures are expected Saturday for Bush's memorial service, which begins at 11 a.m.

