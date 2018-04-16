Barbara Bush: 'I have no fear of death'

Former first lady Barbara Bush speaks to an interviewer from C-SPAN in Houston in 2013.

HOUSTON - During an interview five years ago, former first lady Barbara Bush spoke about her faith and how she uses it to face death.

Bush is resting at her Houston home, surrounded by her family, after news on Sunday that she is in failing health and has declined further medical treatment.

In the 2013 interview with C-SPAN, Bush described her faith as private and prayerful.

“I pray,” Bush said. “George and I pray every night, out loud, and sometimes we fight over whose turn it is, but we do.”

Bush said that her faith helps her face the end of her life, which she admitted was approaching.

“I have no fear of death, which is a huge comfort because we’re getting darn close,” Bush said. “I don’t have a fear of death for my precious George, or for myself, because I know that there is a great God, and I’m not worried.”

To watch the entire interview with Bush, go to c-span.org/video.

