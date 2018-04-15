Barbara Bush in failing health, to 'focus on comfort,' family spokesman says

HOUSTON - Barbara Bush is in failing health and will not seek additional medical treatment, the Bush family spokesman announced Sunday.

Bush, 92, "has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort and care," the spokesman said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others."

A statement from the family was released:

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

The Bushes have been married for 73 years.

Bush is the only living wife of one former President and the mother of another former President.

