At least 4 sought in connection with Home Depot thefts across Harris, Fort Bend counties

Prior booking photos of Siera Whitley, Ellis Crossley, Chayne Crossley and Derrell Strong (photos courtesy of the Precinct 1 Harris County Constable's Office.

HOUSTON - A search is underway for at least four people believed to be responsible for a number of thefts at Home Depot stores across Harris and Fort Bend counties, according to the Precinct 1 Harris County Constable's Office.

The crimes date back to April of this year. Officials said deputies believe the thieves on each occasion would run from the stores with unpaid merchandise.

The thieves are believed to have stolen at least $18,000 in inventory, officials said.

The stores targeted include these Home Depots in Houston:

- 900 block of North Loop West

- 1100 block of Lumpkin Road

- 4100 block of FM 1960

- 6800 block of Highway 6 North

- 21500 block of SH 249

- 2800 block of South Highway 6

- 14000 block of Hillcroft Street

Officials said additional locations include the Home Depot stores in Pasadena in the 5400 block of Fairmont Parkway and Rosenberg in the 24000 block of Commercial Drive.

Working with Home Depot, deputies have been able to identify four of those involved in the thefts, officials said. The four alleged thieves are listed below, along with the charges which the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted against each:

- Siera Whitley, 31 -- one count of engaging in criminal activities

- Ellis Crossley, 48 -- three counts of engaging in criminal activities

- Chayne Crossley, 43 -- three counts of engaging in criminal activities

- Derrell Strong, 29 -- two counts of aggregated thefts

Officials said deputies believe these crimes also involved another woman who, so far, has not been identified.

The suspected thieves appear to have left at least some of the stores in either a black Kia SUV or an unknown make and model silver SUV, officials said.

Anyone who has information about the four people above or the thefts is asked to contact Precinct 1 Deputy Joe Bowden at joseph.bowden@cn1.hctx.net.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.