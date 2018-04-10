Astros golf cart offered at Galveston County Fair and Rodeo raffle

GALVESTON, Texas - Here's a gift idea for the Astros fan who appears to have just about everything when it comes to memorabilia.

The upcoming Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is holding a raffle for an Astros golf cart.

The drawing will be held on Saddle Up For The Cure night on July 12, during the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo's Summer Series.

Proceeds from raffle sales will go to MD Anderson Cancer Center for cancer research.

The fair and rodeo runs from Friday through April 21.

