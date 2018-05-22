Astros don 'We Play For Santa Fe' shirts during batting practice

HOUSTON - Astros players wore shirts that said "We Play For Santa Fe" during batting practice Tuesday.

It's the latest in a string of public support showings from Houston's professional teams.

J.J. Watt offered to pay for the funerals of those lost in the shooting and visited some of the victims in the hospital.

The Astros will also donate the proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

