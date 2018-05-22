JJ Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivor in hospital

SANTA FE, Texas - Pole vaulter Clay Horn was shot twice in the Santa Fe High School shooting last week, but this week he got a surprise that is sure to make him feel at least a little better.

While in the hospital, Horn said he would like to meet a certain member of the Houston Texans. What happened next is a thing out of fairy tales.

J.J. Watt visited Horn in the hospital on Monday.

Photos of the meeting were posted to social media.

Horn is scheduled for another surgery on Tuesday and is hoping to return to pole vaulting when he recovers.

