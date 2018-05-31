A first in 10 years, Houston Housing Authority opens affordable housing development's doors

HOUSTON - The Houston Housing Authority opened its doors Thursday to it's first new affordable housing development in 10 years.

The complex is called "Independence Heights Apartments." Houston is ranked fifth worst in the nation when it comes to affordable housing shortages. One building at the complex is already ready for tenants to move in and a second is not far behind.

More Headlines

The 154-unit complex will open in phases, but, for now, there are 100,000 people on the waiting lists for the housing authority's 25 properties. The need for affordable housing exploded after Hurricane Harvey.

Immediately following the storm, about 5,000 people a month signed up on the waiting lists. There are different pricing structures for different units. A family of four making $44,000 a year would pay around $900 a month for a two-bedroom apartment.

For those wanting to apply for an apartment and get on a waiting list, visit independenceheights.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.