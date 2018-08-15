84-year-old man wounded in Baytown drive-by shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas - An 84-year-old man was injured Wednesday during a drive-by shooting in Baytown.

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Pinehurst Drive.

Baytown police said the man and his friend were out for their morning walk when a vehicle drove up behind them. Someone in the vehicle fired a shot before the vehicle sped away from the scene, police said.

Police said the elderly man was flown to a Houston-area hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

