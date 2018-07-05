4 men accused of impersonating officers, pulling over motorists, police say

From left to right: Christopher Sails, Justin Denson, Nyyear Price, Devontay Sullivan

HOUSTON - Three Richmond men and one Houston man have been charged with impersonating a public servant after investigators said they were conducting traffic stops in west Houston last month.

Justin Denson, 20, Nyyear Price, 21, Christopher Sails, 22, and Devontay Sullivan, 23, have all been charged.

On June 20 around 3:15 p.m., police said the men were pulling over motorists in the 12600 block of West Houston Center Boulevard.

They were driving a dark-colored Ford Fusion with a red and blue grill and flashing lights on top, police said. The men also had a police badge, investigators said.

They pulled over a 59-year-old man for an unknown reason, according to police.

It is not clear what their intentions were when they were making the stops, police said.

