HOUSTON - Several events are being held for Memorial Day, but one of them has an incredible display in southeast Houston.

Sagemont Church put up 38,000 American flags to represent each Texan who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

A service was held at the church Monday morning.

The display will be up through Friday afternoon, and officials with the church said the public is welcome to visit during daylight hours.

