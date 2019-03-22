3 people robbed within 40 minutes outside Baybrook Mall, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police said three people were robbed within 40 minutes outside of Baybrook Mall last month.

Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects responsible for a series of purse and phone thefts at the southeast Houston mall.

Jernae West told Channel 2 that she was trying to open her car door in the parking lot when her teenage daughter started screaming for help.

“It was super scary it happened so fast,” West said. “I just heard her scream, 'Oh my gosh, someone just snatched my phone.'”

West said that she watched as the suspect sprinted away with the phone and jumped into a Chevy Tahoe.

Surveillance video shows multiple people jump into the SUV and leave the scene.

Amanda O’Bannon said that 10 minutes before this incident the same thing happened to her. She said that she was facetiming with her family when someone swiped her iPhone outside of the mall.

“All of the sudden a hand came out of nowhere and smacked my phone out of my hand,” O’Bannon said. “Your sense of safety is just taken from you.”

Police said another victim was attacked the same night. Another woman had her phone and purse stolen after a struggle near the entrance of the mall.

Crime Stoppers released video of the alleged suspects inside of the mall. HPD Robbery Division is still looking for the suspects and leads in the case.

O’Bannon said she hopes people will be aware of their surroundings.

“That phone call or that text message can wait until you are in a safe place. Just be alert,” she said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here.

