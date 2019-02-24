3 men ambush man and girlfriend in southeast Houston, police say

A couple was ambushed by three men as they were leaving their apartment on East Edgebrook Drive in southeast Houston, police said.

HOUSTON - Houston police said three men ambushed a man and his girlfriend in southeast Houston on Saturday night.

The three men caught the couple off guard as they were walking out of an apartment gate around 9 p.m. at 77 East Edgebrook Drive, police said.

They forced the couple back inside their apartment where, police say, the boyfriend reached for a gun.

He and one of the robbers began shooting at each other. Both of them were hurt and were taken to an area hospital, officials.

Police didn't say if the two other men got away or if any charges have been filed.

