UPDATE: 3 killed in Liberty County crash, officials say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Liberty County, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of FM 163 and County Road 2282, officials said.

An adult man, a 15-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were killed in the crash, authorities said.

Three others were transported to area hospitals. Two of them were in stable condition and one was in critical condition, according to authorities.

