3 Harris County Sheriff's Office employees indicted in assault cases

HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and a detention officer were placed on administrative leave and a second detention officer was terminated after a grand jury indicted the three Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees Tuesday in separate assault cases dating back to 2015 and 2016, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The three cases are unrelated, but all involve some form of assault. One of cases was caught on surveillance video, according to officials. Now the DA's office said it is now trying to get to the bottom of it.

"We investigate cases on a case-by-case basis. When we believe they warrant presenting to a grand jury we do so, and the grand jury makes a decision whether a crime was committed, and that's what they did in these cases," Natasha Sinclair, Civil Rights Division Chief with the Harris County DA's Office, said.

Sgt. Marco Carrizales, 37, was indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant after authorities said he broke a man’s eye socket following a chase.

Carrizales, authorities said, was directing traffic for a refinery in Oct. 2015, when a man allegedly drove through a four-way stop sign.

Carrizales is accused of having hit the man with an “unknown object,” causing serious bodily injury and breaking his eye socket.

The incident prompted an internal affairs investigation that led to a 10-day suspension and a 180-day probationary period for Carrizales, in which he could not work any extra jobs.

He is now charged with a first-degree felony and was placed on administrative leave pending the indictment.

"He faces five to 99 years, or a life sentence, under these charges," Fox Curl, Civil Rights Division Assistant District Attorney with the Harris County DA's Office, said.

A grand jury also indicted Harris County Jailer Dylan Goddard, 24, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a May 2016 incident.

Goddard was a civilian detention officer at 1200 Baker when he was transporting an inmate who was wearing handcuffs and leg irons.

Authorities said a surveillance video shows Goddard lifting up the inmate and body slamming him on his skull. The inmate received seven staples to the back of his head.

Goddard was also placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his indictment.

The charge is a second-degree felony. He faces two to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.

"We investigate all crimes of excessive force against any citizen in Harris County. We know that there are good cops out there. We 100 percent support them. This is not a message or indictment against police," Sinclair said.

A grand jury also indicted another Harris County jailer, Michael Holley, 31, for two misdemeanor charges of assault-bodily injury during incidents they said occurred in the 1200 Baker Street jail.

Holley, a civilian detention officer, was walking with an inmate in handcuffs on Dec. 14, 2016 as he escorted him to the jail’s infirmary.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the inmate turning to face Holley, who then punched the inmate in the face multiple times and threw him to the ground.

Holley was also escorting a handcuffed inmate on Dec. 19, 2016, when authorities said video surveillance shows he shoved the inmate into a wall.

Holley was terminated in August after an internal affairs investigation.

"Range of punishment is 365 days in jail or up to a $4,000, or any combination of the two," Johnson said.

The three will face trials to determine if they are guilty of the charges brought against them.

