3 brothers arrested on suspicion of theft ring involving stolen lawn care equipment

HOUSTON - 3 brothers suspected of stealing lawn care equipment from commercial lanscaping companies were arrested Wednesday, the office of Harris County Precinct 5 said.

Marcus Yanez, 34, Felix Yanez-Vallejo, 42, and Jesus Yanez, 50 are all three are facing felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, the office said.

Investigators said the Yanez brothers are accused of targeting commercial landscaping companies since 2017.

They are suspected of stealing riding mowers and other types of equipment during the daytime as lawn care workers were working in customers backyards. The three would load the equipment in their pickup truck, sometimes stealing entire trailers, and leaving the scene, the office said.

If anyone has information about this case, visit the offices' Online Crime Tips site.

