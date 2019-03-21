24-hour VooDoo Doughnut to open in Houston

HOUSTON - Yes, it's really happening.

VooDoo Doughnut announced on Instagram that it will open a location in Houston this summer. The location will feature a drive-thru to accommodate its customers any time of day or night, as it will be open 24 hours a day.

The location, which will be at 3715 Washington Ave., will also accept credit and debit cards, a new feature that was recently announced on its website.

The doughnut shop was founded in 2003 and has seven stores in the United States. It features more than 50 different kinds of doughnuts and supports eight different nonprofits.

