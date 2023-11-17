Authorities searching for missing 25-year-old woman at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas – Authorities at Big Bend National Park are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman after her family said she did not return home from a trip to the park.

Christy Perry, 25, reportedly picked up a rental car in Midland, TX and arrived in Big Bend National Park on November 9. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail, the National Parks Service said.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday while the park pilot surveyed the area from above.

Thursday, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew combed the area. Two helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane searched from above.

The National Parks Service said the Lost Mine Trail was closed to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

According to the National Parks Service, the Lost Mine Trail (4.8 miles round trip) is a very popular Big Bend hiking trail. It climbs steeply through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains and offers magnificent views of the rugged mountains and deserts of Big Bend and Mexico.

If you were hiking the Lost Mine Trail on November 8 or 9 and saw her, please call the NPS TipLine at 1-888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or submit a tip online here.