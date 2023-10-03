Family of Charlotte Sena, girl abducted from NY park before being found safe, expresses relief as suspect is charged

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Officials fear Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening, Sept. 30, 2023, in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, N.Y. (Family photo via AP)

SAROTOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – The family of Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who authorities said was abducted from a New York state park Saturday before she was found alive hiding in the cupboard of a trailer two days later, shared a message of relief as a suspect was arraigned on a kidnapping charge.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” Jené Sena, Charlotte’s aunt, said in a statement.

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the multiple agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, and hundreds of volunteers for assisting in her safe return,” she added.

The suspect, Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arraigned overnight on a charge of first-degree kidnapping in Milton Town Court and was remanded into Saratoga County jail without bail.

Read the full report from NBC News.

